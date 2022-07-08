We urge voters to take time to read about and learn about Joplin’s Proposition Public Safety.
It will be on the ballot Aug. 2, asking voters to impose property taxes in the amount of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation, with revenue designated for Joplin’s public safety needs.
It is a lot of money. For a home with a market value of $150,000, the owner’s property tax bill would increase by $285 a year, and for personal property such as a truck of $30,000, it would be another $100.
City leaders are making the case that the need is severe and that they have been aggressive in exhausting all other options.
“We are about at the breaking point; I have to be honest with you,” Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland told the Globe recently. “There’s not much more we can do to spread resources any thinner and adequately cover the city.”
Since 2012, the department has lost 163 officers, creating a turnover rate of 146%.
“We generally lose our officers at about the five-year mark,” Rowland told us. “The majority of officers we lose go to other departments. By the time they hit the 5-year mark with us, they have a lot of experience, they’ve got some good schools under their belt, and they are very, very marketable.”
“We are not as competitive as a lot of the regional areas, but recently we are not even as competitive with some of the local departments,” he said. In the past month, two officers left to join the Duquesne Police Department.
Mike Seibert, co-chair of the residents committee, said this week at a public event that the city’s police and fire departments are “stretched thin.“
We have a public safety crisis,” he said. “If we don’t resolve this, our community is not going to grow and be as safe as we can expect it to be.”
The police department is down 21 officers currently, with nearly a dozen more unavailable for active duty, Rowland said recently. A recent assessment of the department suggested that 22 additional officers were needed, on top of the 21 vacant positions.
“That’s 43 officers we need tomorrow,” Seibert said.
The proposal, which requires a simple majority for approval, is expected to produce about $9 million a year to provide increased pay ranges for police officers and firefighters in the hopes of filling vacancies and retaining them.
Those costs, along with equipment for the new hires, is expected to amount to about $8.5 million after positions are filled.
Every voter will have to decide for themselves what they can afford and how to balance the costs of the proposed tax increase with the very real costs to them and their community of reduced police coverage and possibly higher insurance costs if the ISO rating for the city changes because of staffing issues.
Joplin Fire Chief Gerald Ezell said his department has lost 100 firefighters, most of them to other departments, since 2012.
Whatever your vote, we entreat voters to give the issue due diligence, learning as much as they can and listening to city officials, before going to the polls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.