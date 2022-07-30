Clear-eyed voting has never been easy.
Before people were getting drunk on social media in the run up to election day, they were getting ... well ... drunk.
On election day in 1758, George Washington’s campaign for a seat in the Virginia House of Burgesses plied voters with 34 gallons of wine, several pints of brandy, thirteen gallons of beer, two more of cider, and 40 gallons of rum punch. He won. But when he got the bill for all that hooch, Washington wondered if his campaign team they had been “too sparing” in their spending. And all of this, mind you, on fewer than 400 voters total.
Check out George Caleb Bingham’s “The County Election” painted in the 1850s, most likely of a Missouri election (on the right, in place of the editorial cartoon). Liquor is flowing, one man is so soused he’s literally being carried to the polls, and another looks past the point of no return.
Being clear-eyed about issues and candidates is critical to the survival of our democracy, which has always been rather precarious, maybe more so of late.
That’s not just our view. The importance of an informed electorate goes back to the origins of this nation.
“Freedom can exist only in a society of knowledge,” wrote Founding Father Benjamin Rush.
You would think that in a media-saturated culture, information would be easier to come by, and maybe it is, but truth ... not so much.
That’s partly because of social media, but is also to some extent the fault of the candidates and their handlers, who use it to obfuscate, muddle, spin, befog and blur. Good luck sorting through the avalanche of ads on television or the cataract of flyers in the mailbox to get to anything resembling the truth.
Today you will find stories throughout the A section of this paper about issues and candidates on the ballot Tuesday. This is only the latest. In fact, we have been bringing you all spring and summer stories written by Globe staffers on ballot questions — Joplin’s Proposition Public Safety, the Carthage school bond issue, the vote in Kansas on abortion.
And with the help of The Associated Press and the Missouri Independent, we have brought you many more stories on the races and the candidates.
The Joplin question is a tough one, asking voters to pass a property tax increase to pay police officers and firefighters. Beyond that, this tax challenges voters to consider the limitations of sales taxes, which Joplin has been using to pay its way up until now, and whether that is the best path forward.
You will find more columns today on the Editorial and Commentary pages from people in our community making their case, pro and con, on the issues, and others making their case for and against the candidates, some Republican, some Democrat.
We encourage you to take time and read these as well.
“Wherever the people are well informed they can be trusted with their own government,” wrote Thomas Jefferson.
Let’s do our part, and get informed.
