We always try to take a day each week to count our blessings, and one of the blessings of living in the Ozarks is access to some of the best rivers in the country. One of those — the Eleven Point — was one of the nation’s inaugural and remains Missouri’s only National Wild and Scenic River.
The U.S. Forest Service, steward of the Eleven Point, is drafting a new Comprehensive River Management Plan, noting the existing plan and amendments date to the early 1970s. That plan is now available for review at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mtnf/landmanagement/planning/?cid=fseprd926245.
Much has changed since the river was protected and that first plan was drafted.
For example, use has increase, and while no sharp spike in visitors is expected, a steady increase is anticipated, and that will mean new management and perhaps capacity considerations. Use of motor boats also has increased.
We also know more about the needs and status of species in and along the river, from mussels and hellbenders to smallmouth and bald eagles, that must be recognized in the plan.
Climate change will alter the river and its use. Based on the best available science, the following impacts have been identified: More heavy rain event days, more frequent and greater magnitude flood events, more days with extreme heat, fewer cold days, shorter winters, and more.
All will impact people who live along and use the river, as well as wildlife.
Yet, 54 years after it was designated as one of the country’s first wild and scenic rivers, some of what makes it special hasn’t changed. For remoteness and isolation, paddlers give it a top rating.
We urge all Missourians to weigh in, to get involved. Review the management plan. Comments can be made online or sent by mail to SM.FS.MTNF_Rec@usda.gov or mailed to the Eleven Point Ranger District Office, Attn: Ed Sherman, #66 Confederate Ridge Road, Doniphan, Missouri, 63935.
The U.S. Forest Service notes that the Eleven Point has a place of “honor” among the nation’s rivers, and we have a chance to protect it for future generations, just as it was handed to us. This is your chance. This is your river.
