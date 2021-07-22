As COVID-19 vaccination rates began to stall across the country, governments and businesses turned to incentives, often financial, to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Locally, the city of Joplin announced last month that it would offer vaccinated employees a day off, or an equivalent amount of pay equal to a day or a shift.
Missouri Southern State University followed earlier this week, offering cash, wellness points or credit to vaccinated faculty and staff. A similar plan for students is in the works.
And the Joplin School District is set to discuss vaccination incentives for its employees at a meeting next week.
Now, Missouri has followed other states in rolling out a program to offer substantial cash prizes to those who get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot. The program, called MO VIP, will give the chance to win $10,000 to all vaccinated residents who register with the state health department, with 900 winners being selected before it’s all over.
A secondary piece of the program will give local health departments the chance to reward each new vaccine recipient with $25. Combined, the two incentive programs will cost at least $20 million, with the money coming from state funds and federal aid.
It’s not surprising we’ve had to resort to this, especially in Southwest Missouri. Vaccination rates here are abysmal.
We don’t love that $20 million of our state and national budgets is going toward rewarding people for something that should be done primarily because it’s the right thing to do.
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and getting vaccinated is the best choice — not to mention, it’s free — for the health and safety of oneself and one’s community. Masks are still recommended for those who don’t get vaccinated.
Vaccines and masks ... two extremely low-cost options for nipping this pandemic in the bud. Instead, Missouri is spending $20 million to try to get to that same finish line.
But in the end, we recognize that all that will matter is the outcome — that more people will have done their part to help slow the spread of the virus and reverse this public health emergency.
