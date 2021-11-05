Welcome back Joplin Christmas parade. We missed you.
Canceled last year because of COVID-19, the parade returns at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, with Freeman Health System once again serving as parade sponsor and organizer.
“We’re going to have a lot of surprises in store for you in the parade, so I hope all of you are planning on attending,” Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman, told us when making the announcement. The theme this year is “Crusin to Christmas.”
The parade route will be along Main Street from 15th Street north to Third Street. How many communities get to say that their parade route travels along part of historic Route 66?
We’re excited to have the event back and urge everyone to get in the holiday spirit and turn out for the parade this year.
