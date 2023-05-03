Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey needs to give back the money.
And he needs to give taxpayers an explanation.
Bailey is new to politics, having been appointed last fall after his predecessor, Eric Schmitt, was elected to the U.S. Senate. But he’s not so new that he couldn’t have and shouldn’t have seen trouble coming.
In March, according to the Missouri Independent, Bailey accepted $2,825 from political action committees with ties to Steve Tilley, a lobbyist whose clients include Torch Electronics and Warrenton Oil.
Those two companies are involved in a lawsuit with the the state. The Missouri Gaming Commission considers the machines gambling devices, which are prohibited outside of licensed casinos. Torch argues its machines are not a game of chance and therefore not illegal.
The lawsuit was filed two years before Bailey became AG.
Bailey has withdrawn from the lawsuit, meaning the state will have to be defended by private counsel.
Is the donation the reason he withdrew? He did not respond to a request for comment to the Independent, and only allowed a spokeswoman for the office to note that Bailey withdrew from the lawsuit “to avoid any appearance of impropriety.”
If the money wasn’t the “impropriety,” then what was it?
Missourians are entitled to know because they will be paying for these private attorneys.
We agree with Kathleen Clark, a law professor who specializes in government ethics at Washington University, who told the Independent: “The attorney general’s office needs to explain what the conflict is, and in particular, whether it’s a conflict of its own making by accepting donations.
“This decision is going to cost the state money to hire private counsel,” she said. “So it seems to me that taxpayers deserve to know what has caused this conflict of interest, especially if it could have been avoided simply by refusing donations from anyone associated with this lawsuit.”
The Independent also learned that the “the Missouri Gaming Association last month filed a motion to intervene in the ... lawsuit. The association, which represents the state’s 13 licensed casinos, has long called for a crackdown on Torch’s machines. Its attorney in the case is Marc Ellinger, who also serves as treasurer for Bailey’s campaign committee.”
None of this is a good look for Bailey.
We urge him to give the money back.
We expect him to explain his decision to the taxpayers.
