Giving Tuesday was made for communities like ours.
We have known the need for help — most dramatically in 2011 — but also demonstrated time and again our generosity when others were in trouble.
Old newspapers we keep around the building from major national events, like the San Francisco earthquake or the Galveston hurricane contain front-page stories calling on this community to respond.
In fact, the top headline in the Joplin Daily News-Herald soon after the hurricane hit Galveston in 1900 was: “Joplin must help the Galveston flood sufferers.”
Nov. 30 is Giving Tuesday, a day to remember those in need locally and around the country. It is held annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and has been since 2012. Last year, nearly $2.5 billion was given to charities around the country.
“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to make an impact on the causes and issues they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s CEO and co-founder of the movement, said in a statement.
The hardest thing to do may be to pick your passion. If that’s what you’re wrestling with, consider these candidates:
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri has relaunched its $1.5 million campaign “1601 At the Core of Community” from 2019 to continue renovating its building at 1601 S. Wall Ave. To donate, visit www.theallianceofswmo.org.
Rapha International, formerly Rapha House, has a goal this year of $30,000 to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Partners have pledged to match up to $30,000 in donations to double the value. To donate, visit https://rapha.org.
The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks are doing great work. You can learn more and find ways to help at cfozarks.org or at southeastkansas.org.
The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri depends on Giving Tuesday for its biggest annual fundraiser of the year. Its goal this year is $75,000. To help, visit https://joplinclinic.org/giving-tuesday or https://www.facebook. com/events/583520262874001/permalink/ 584424656116895.
How about the Joplin Trails Coalition? Spend one of these warm late fall days on the trail and you’ll seen just how much good it is doing in this community. Visit https://www.joplintrailscoalition.org.
Or Ozarks Food Harvest, which provides food to residents throughout Southwest Missouri. Visit https://ozarksfoodharvest.org.
The needs in our communities are big, no doubt, but not so big as the generous spirit of our people.
