It’s great to see the steps Joplin is taking to prepare for its sesquicentennial, which will be an exciting milestone for the city.
This week, the city dedicated three markers in Landreth Park that will be the start of the Joplin Heritage Trail. Eventually, it will have 20 storyboards around the city.
Chad Stebbins, a member of the commission who proposed the Heritage Trail, told us: “We wanted to tell the story of Joplin.”
We also appreciate the fact that our history doesn’t begin when the first explorers arrived in the region, or the first settlers a few years later, but it recognizes the long history of the Osage, who made their home in the region for centuries.
“We believe this marker honoring the Osage Nation is the first such marker in the Joplin area,” Stebbins told us.
Early settlers who found lead ore here are next on the list of stories.
The third kiosk tells the story of two miners, Elliot Moffet and John Sergeant, who pitched a tent along Joplin Creek in the area of what is now Landreth Park and hit a big vein of lead in 1870, which Stebbins called “the defining moment in Joplin history.”
Soon after, Joplin would have a population of 4,000 and be recognized by the state of Missouri as an official municipality.”
Joplin became a city on March 23, 1873.
We urge the committee continue to consider all aspects of the city’s history, and recognize and honor our diversity, and include the accomplishments and leading roles of women and minorities.
Joplin’s rise from raucous mining camp to regional metro center is an amazing story. We are eager to see it shared with visitors and with the next generation of Joplin residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.