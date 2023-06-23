Some weren’t thrilled about the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, and now that we smell it regularly in public spaces, where it is supposed to be prohibited, even less so.
But at least Missouri is taking the lead in one area — they call it “plain packaging” to deter children. We call it marketing with a conscience.
When Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 last fall, legalizing recreational marijuana, it included language that said packaging for marijuana-related products, “shall not be made to be attractive to children.” This part of the amendment goes into effect in July, but as you might imagine, there’s a lot of grey about what that “plain packaging” means.
To our mind, it means no bright colors and no cartoon characters like those that the cigarette companies used for years to entice and addict children to their deadly products. Think Joe Camel.
According to the Missouri Independent, Missouri is one of four states, and the only one in the Midwest, that will require plain packaging in the adult-use cannabis market. The others are Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Amy Moore, director of cannabis regulation for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, told lawmakers this spring: “This approach to packaging is familiar to all of us. You think about the cereal aisle versus tobacco packaging or over-the-counter medicines …”
She told lawmakers that companies will have to get their labels and packaging preapproved by DHSS.
The Independent also noted that Missouri has seen an increase in the number of child poisoning cases involving marijuana edibles since recreational marijuana became legal, and for children ages 5 and under the number of cases has increased from seven in 2018 to 125 in 2022, but other countries, such as Canada, that have adopted plain-packaging rules have not had that problem.
According to the Independent, Daniel Kruger, a research investigator at the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan, said he will be watching the states that have implemented plain packaging regulations and the results.
“At the minimum, (the packaging) should have all the warning signs and try to differentiate it from products that children would be consuming as much as possible,” he told the Independent. “This would probably be the safest thing to do — to have plain packaging.”
We’ll be watching too.
Plain packaging ... making sure companies don’t mimic the shapes and designs of popular candies ... childproofing containers ... these all seem like responsible steps we can take to protect children.
Let’s just hope it’s honored more than the prohibition on smoking marijuana in public (parks, trails, sidewalks, etc.) is honored.
