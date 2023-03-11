Twttr makes us cringe. Sumtimes.
No, not the politics.
We’re talking about the spelling. The grammar. The punctuation. (More accurately, the lack of it.)
Texts 2.
U know what we mean.
You’ve CN (seen) it B4.
We know people get in a hurry, and we know autocorrect has a mind and will of its own. We also know people can be just ... well ... plain lazy. But still, the shortcuts we have developed writing in this age of screens and 280-character limits will become bad habits that creep into our formal and professional writing.
Imagine students learning this: “Th qck brwn fx jmps vr th lz dg.”
There’s a term for that kind of writing; it’s called “disemvoweling.”
Imagine reading Thomas Jefferson this way: “Whn n th crse of hmn vnts ...”
Or reading Abraham Lincoln this way: “4 scr & 7 yrs ago, r fthrs ....”
It loses all of its heft, its power to inspire.
Journalist Edward R. Murrow said of Churchill: “He mobilized the English language and sent it into battle.”
Today, we’d get this: “Lt us thr4 brce orslvs 2 do R duty and so br Rslvs tht, if the Brtsh Empr and its Cmmnwlth last 4 a 1000 yrs, mn wll stll sy: Ths was thr fnst hr.”
Their finest hour. Not ours.
The English would be doomed today, just as their language appears to be under attack.
Well, the antidote to all of this as at hand, taking place Monday, when more than 40 young people will gather at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School to do battle on behalf of the English language.
They are the participants in The Joplin Globe’s annual spelling bee, a tradition since 1977.
If, like us, you are weary of the desecration of the English language, and the violence done to it in the name of efficiency ... or just plain laziness ... come out for the event, which will start with a welcome and some practice rounds at 8:45 a.m.
These contestants are some of the best and brightest, defending the integrity of a language that has inspired and uplifted us via the words of William Shakespeare, Charles Dickens and J.R.R. Tolkien.
How bright are some of these young men and women who will be on stage?
Last year’s winner was Saket Bodanki, of College Heights Christian School, who correctly spelled “scuttlebutt,” which means rumor or gossip, and finished up with “abstractive.”
In 2019, the winning words in the Globe’s Spelling Bee were “tergiversate” and “oleiferous.” (The former means to make conflicting or evasive statements, the latter means to produce oil. We had to look them up.)
The spelling bee is a favorite moment for the Globe, a moment when get to see young people shine.
But, please, turn your phones off when you come in, not only because it’s polite and would be a distraction to the competitors, but because of the wreck these modern communication devices are making of our ability to communicate.
Yes, the barbarians are at the gate. But, as you’ll see Monday, our cultural inheritance is in good hands.
