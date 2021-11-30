Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is forcing an unnecessary confrontation with the Pentagon. The governor last month asked U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for an exemption for Oklahoma National Guard members to the Pentagon rule that all military members be vaccinated.
None of the other states has seen the need for this challenge.
Stitt argues that he is commander in chief of the Oklahoma National Guard, unless it is called up by the federal government, and as the commander in chief he is not willing to push the vaccine mandate. Other Defense Department leaders argue that Austin sets medical requirements for the military, including Guard and Reserve troops, and Austin argues that the governor doesn’t have the authority to relieve soldiers of those requirements.
Austin’s argument makes the most sense to us. After reminding Stitt that thousands of soldiers and members of their families have been hospitalized, and that hundreds have died because of the pandemic, he went on to argue: “COVID-19 takes our service members out of the fight, temporarily or permanently, and jeopardizes our ability to meet mission requirements. To maintain a healthy and ready military force capable of protecting the American people, the immediate vaccination against COVID-19 is an essential military readiness requirement for all components and units of the military, including the Oklahoma National Guard.”
Austin went on to say that concerns raised by Stitt “do not negate the need for this important military readiness requirement.”
Ten percent or more of the Guard have indicated they won’t get the vaccine.
The Oklahoma National Guard could be activated tomorrow, and if so, it would not be ready, in that about 1 in 10 members could not integrate with other units or serve without risk of spreading COVID-19 and potentially weakening the force.
As has been reported, vaccines against a variety of diseases have long been required for troops, with up to 17 vaccines required for deployments around the world, according to The Associated Press.
Stitt is arguing individual rights, while Austin is arguing readiness. In this standoff, we think Austin’s argument takes priority.
