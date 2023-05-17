Among the hundreds of earmarks in Missouri’s 18 spending bills, a $50 million allocation to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority deserves a red card. This project needs to leave the field immediately.
The Authority owns and operates the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex, which includes Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums.
What would Harry Truman think? More on that below.
We have already laid out some of the things we like that came out of Jefferson City this spring. Money for professional sports stadiums and events is among the low points.
The $50 million is supposed to be a one-time payment to help Kansas City get ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to the KSHB, a Kansas City television station: “The Missouri Office of Administration budget for FY2024 includes that $50 million allocation ... ‘for stadium and ground modifications, transportation, marketing, and additional event support to support the largest and most prestigious single-sport event.’ ”
This seems like something for which Jackson County/Kansas City ought to — well — foot the bill.
And in what world does Missouri need to spend tax dollars to market one of the most watched sporting events on the planet?
According to the Missouri Independent, there are 275 items, totaling $1.1 billion, earmarked for individual cities or groups in those spending bills. No doubt there is other waste in there, perhaps some heading to Southwest Missouri, but taxpayer funding of professional stadiums and professional sporting events is one of the more offensive uses of public money.
By the way, that $50 million payment is in addition to the $3 million the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority receives annually from the state for maintenance and operations costs, a payment that dates back more than 30 years, according to KSHB — nearly $100 million so far.
KSHB also reported: “For the second straight year, the Edwards Jones Dome in St. Louis will receive $2 million, which is down from $12 million in FY2020 and FY 2021 and $7 million in FY2022. “Missouri had been on the hook for $10 million in bond debt service and $2 million in maintenance costs for the former home of the NFL’s Rams. The bonds were paid off July 1, 2022, and the final maintenance payment will be made Aug. 1, 2023, according to Office of Administration budget documents.”
According to the Missouri Independent, “each (earmark) can be vetoed or reduced by (Gov. Mike) Parson via the line-item veto he can exercise over appropriation bills. Lawmakers meet for up to 10 days each September to consider whether to override vetoes.
“In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Parson indicated he intends to veto many earmarked items but gave no specifics,” telling the paper: “There’s definitely a lot of fluff in the budget.”
Don’t believe for one minute that this is the last time they will come to the public trough for an event that is still three years away.
Our advice to Parson: In honor of Harry “the buck stops here” Truman, for whom the sports complex in Jackson County is named, make sure the buck — $50 million bucks, actually — stops with you!
