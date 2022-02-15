The decision not to prosecute a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter was the right choice — not to mention the obvious and morally correct choice.
Of course, it should never have gotten this far.
Last year, a Post-Dispatch reporter discovered that Social Security numbers for teachers, administrators and counselors were visible in the HTML code of a publicly accessible site operated by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Second Education. Up to 100,000 Social Security numbers were vulnerable. The newspaper held off on publishing the information and notified the state agency — the right thing to do.
For that, Parson attacked the reporter, accusing him of “hacking,” despite numerous computer experts, and even the FBI, explaining that what the reporter did in no way constituted a hack. Nevertheless, the governor continued manipulating the truth. It was as unprecedented as it was unnecessary.
Post-Dispatch Publisher Ian Caso said in a statement after learning the prosecutor would not pursue charges: “While an investigation of how the state allowed this information to be accessible was appropriate, the accusations against our reporter were unfounded and made to deflect embarrassment for the state’s failures and for political purposes.”
The Post-Dispatch later learned that the state education commissioner initially planned to thank the newspaper for finding the problem.
Post-Dispatch reporter Josh Renaud said: “This decision (not to prosecute) is a relief. But it does not repair the harm done to me and my family.”
Renaud also characterized what happened as “political prosecution of a journalist.”
We agree.
Parson needs to step up and publicly apologize and thank the reporter and the paper.
There’s no other way to see this except as the malicious abuse of political power.
