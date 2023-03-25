We remain skeptical of Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to use nearly $1 billion of the state’s surplus for widening projects along I-70.
The money would widen more than 50 miles of roadway in suburban St. Louis, suburban Kansas City and Columbia, while also improving a bottleneck interchange at Interstate 70 and U.S. 63.
That would still leave around 140 miles of rural I-70 with two lanes in each direction.
We are not opposed to the I-70 improvement if it is the highest need, but Parson hasn’t made the case that it should be prioritized over other interstates, including Interstate 44 or other highway projects.
Other state lawmakers also want to use the money on projects that would benefit their area.
All we ask for is the numbers. Show us that congestion is worse there than other areas of the state. Show us that accidents are more frequent and more severe. Show us which highway projects will have the greatest economic development return. If I-70 wins those arguments, then we’re on board.
We like a lot of what the governor proposed in his State of the State speech earlier this year, but were hesitant to get behind this from the beginning.
The Missouri Department of Transportation keeps a list of priority projects, and widening I-70 was not on the list of projects that will move to the revolving five-year funding plan as money becomes available, according to Republican critics of Parson’s plan in the House.
One of those, according to reporting by the Missouri Independent, is state Rep. Don Mayhew, R-Crocker, who also is a sponsor of a proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution that would transfer authority over state road funds from the Highways and Transportation Commission to lawmakers, who would be in charge of highway spending.
That is another bad idea.
Lawmakers would politicize the highway priorities. We urge the protection of the commission’s independence to allow engineers, planners and professionals to keep the wheel, so to speak, and to follow long-term plans.
This past week, according to the Independent, House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith released his ideas for revising Parson’s $51.6 billion budget proposal, and he cut the money for the widening plan. Smith, R-Carthage, wants the appropriation to wait for the capital spending bill that includes other big-ticket, multiyear building projects.
That seems reasonable and gives the governor and other lawmakers time to make their case about the best use for the money.
