There’s been a dust up over a report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that concluded mandatory masking may have had some benefits during the pandemic.
When the dust settles, that’s the ultimate take away here.
At the governor’s request, DHSS scientists compared infection and death rates in St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County with the rest of Missouri, according to the Missouri Independent.
The result was consistent with other studies. The Independent reported: “From the end of April to the end of October (2021), jurisdictions with mask mandates experienced an average of 15.8 cases per day for every 100,000 residents compared to 21.7 cases per day for every 100,000 residents in ‘unmasked’ communities.”
In an email to the governor’s office, Donald Kauerauf, director of DHSS, noted there are “lots” of variables to consider that could have affected infection and death rates just preceding and during the delta phase of the pandemic, but he wrote: “I think we can say with great confidence reviewing the public health literature and then looking at the results in your study that communities where masks were required had a lower positivity rate per 100,000 and experienced lower death rates.”
The findings, however, undermined both the position of Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who are respectively opposed to, and fighting, masking requirements around the state. The report was not released, and in fact only came to light because the Missouri Independent and its partners on the story filed an open records request.
Kudos to the Independent!
Thus the dust, as Parson tried to deflect the criticism that naturally followed with another of his wearisome attacks on journalists.
Of course, there are a lots of variables at play in each community, and it would be unwise to see masking alone as the single panacea, but in conjunction with other steps such as widespread testing and vaccination, mask mandates contribute to lower infection rates and fewer deaths. It’s undeniable. “Great confidence” is the phrase state officials used.
Enbal Shacham, a professor and researcher at St. Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that although the DHSS analysis did not take into account these other variables — such as differences in vaccination rates — the results are valid.
We’ve always believed local cities, counties and school boards should have authority to set their own mask mandates if they believe it can help. Some communities will; most won’t. But the state should not be interfering. The DHSS finding supports letting communities run their communities. The governor had a moral and public health obligation to release the findings of the analysis. He could have had health experts standing by ready to provide context to help communities understand what lessons the report offered, and what was going too far.
From our point of view, it looks suspicious that Parson, who recently tweeted, “I have consistently said that I am not anti-mask; I am anti-mask mandate,” sat on information that doesn’t fit his or the AG’s narrative.
