We found much to like in Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address Wednesday, as he laid out a plan for spending a $47 billion budget supported by record state revenue and billions in federal aid.
Let’s start with one his priorities — the 5.5% pay raise for state employees and a new base pay for state jobs of $15 an hour. State workers suffer in the lean years, and it’s only fair they catch up when there is bounty.
The governor also wants to spend $722 million for child care providers, to help keep them open and help parents pay for daycare, and he wants $22 million for matching grants to subsidize school districts raising teacher salaries to a minimum of $38,000 a year.
“Missouri is currently ranked 50th in United States for starting teacher pay and half of our new teachers leave the profession by their fifth year,” he said. “This is unacceptable, and we must do better.”
Hard to argue with any of that.
Parson also wants to use $400 million for broadband access. This is a crying need in parts of the state, as demonstrated during the pandemic when people had to work from home, students educated at home, and Missourians relied more than ever on telemedicine. Parson also wants $34 million for telehealth and telemedicine services in rural communities.
On the higher education front, he wants $468.9 million in capital improvements on college and university campuses. His budget also includes money for roads, wastewater, drinking water and other infrastructure.
Parson hit on three themes that resonate with us: Spending more on mental health and substance use treatment centers; doubling the capacity of Missouri’s six autism centers; and spending $69.3 million to develop a 78-mile section of the old Rock Island Railroad as a state park.
There’s something for everyone in the governor’s budget plan.
House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade seemed to agree with many of Parson’s priorities, although she told The Associated Press that $38,000 was still too low for a starting teacher.
“We are going to be defending the governor’s budget in a lot of those places,” Quade said.
We are optimistic that this moment of investment will pay untold dividends in the future.
