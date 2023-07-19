We welcome news of the $600,000 grant for the Joplin School District, but forgive us if we don’t feel like celebrating.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education grant supports the enrollment and education of homeless students.
Last year, the district served more than 500 students who qualified for services.
That’s bigger than many school districts in Missouri; in other words, we have our work cut out for us providing services to homeless students.
Not all homeless students live on the streets. Their number can include students who have doubled up in shared housing due to loss of housing or economic hardship. It includes students living in motels, hotels or campgrounds due to the lack of adequate housing. It includes those living in cars, parks, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, bus or train stations, or in similar settings.
It also includes those living in emergency or transitional shelters, migrant children and those who have been abandoned in hospitals.
This summer, the Missouri Independent explored the latter problem, reporting that on one day in June, five foster children in St. Louis were living in hospitals, “not because they were sick, but because there was no other place for them to live. They had each been in the hospital an average of 56 days.”
“All of Missouri’s hospital systems have served this function at one point or another in the last year, and the number of children in limbo has been growing,” the news site reported.
According to the Independent, “Of the 13,183 foster children in the custody of the Missouri Children’s Division at the end of April, 52 were housed in medical facilities and 258 were housed in mental health facilities. At the end of April 2022, there were 72 foster children in medical facilities and 92 in mental health facilities.”
The grant will be disbursed in totals of $200,000 per year for three years
“I think in the U.S. alone, we do have a homelessness issue, and our students are directly affected,” Tara Porter, with the Joplin School District, told the Globe.
“The main goal is that students are able to be in school and have the same rights as everybody else, that they have the same chance of success and graduation rate,” she said.
As we said, we welcome the grant, but this is not an education problem — this is a societal problem, and it is going to take all of the community working on this together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.