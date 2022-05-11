We join others in mourning the passing of Harry M. Cornell.
Countless people, including many who never knew him or met him, were positively impacted by both his life’s work and his philanthropy.
Cornell built Carthage-based Leggett & Platt into the Fortune 500 company that today employs more than 20,000 people around the world, in 130 plants in 18 countries.
Karl Glassman, a former president and CEO for the company, told us: “If it wasn’t for him, I believe Leggett & Platt would not exist today. ... Without Harry and his vision, Leggett would have been acquired and wouldn’t exist today. He’d correct me and say he didn’t grow the company by himself, that there were a lot of people involved. But without his leadership, none of this would have happened.”
A list of some of his community contributions would include:
• A $6 million donation to the University of Missouri to permanently fund a leadership program in the university’s college of business. At the time, the gift pushed his total amount for the university to $13 million.
• The Cornell and Beshore families gave $3 million to Freeman Health System for advanced cancer treatment equipment, including a TrueBeam linear accelerator, which gave oncologists a more effective, directed approach to fighting cancer.
“(His) provision ... has, and will continue for many generations, to enable untold numbers of patients to receive exceptional care in their fight against cancer,” wrote CEO Paula Baker in a statement to the paper. “He has left a lovely legacy in his wake that will especially benefit this part of the country well into the future.”
• $20 million in gifts to KCU-Joplin: $10 million for the medical school and another $10 million later for a dental school.
• $5 million to kick off a fundraising campaign for the the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, currently under construction.
Cornell, who died Sunday at the age of 93, left a legacy that touched the lives of countless thousands who worked for him and lived in the area. We are a better, stronger community because he passed our way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.