Bonnie and Clyde’s shootout in Joplin.
Route 66.
The 2011 Joplin tornado and our recovery.
The Civil War in Southwest Missouri.
And, of course, mining.
Those are just a handful of our compelling stories — every one of them a reason to stop at Joplin’s museum complex, whether you’re a visitor or a lifelong resident.
Yet, as Mayor Doug Lawson said recently, the city can do a better job marketing its history and mineral museums, noting that despite the “wonderful” stories, attendance is low; the museums draw only 12,000 to 13,000 visitors annually.
Given our stories, this could be a six-figure museum, meaning it could be drawing more than 100,000 visitors annually, especially since the country is about to mark the centennial of one of those stories, the 100th birthday of Route 66. And our museum would be a natural stop, positioned as it is so close to the Mother Road.
The mineral museum is, by the way, considered a world-class collection.
So, the museums have much going for them. Still, there are long-term things we can do better to boost visitation.
For one, location. The museums are out of the way for many. Visitation would increase dramatically if the museum had a home downtown, also along Route 66, something we have always advocated for, whether that was in conjunction with Memorial Hall or the former Joplin Public Library when those options were discussed. With all that is happening downtown and the restoration of the historic homes and buildings nearby, now is time to reconsider a new home.
The current building also has limits, in that it can’t bring in traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibits, which could become a real draw both for the museum and downtown.
Another thing worth considering: Museums have to be about more than exhibits, they have to offer an experience. What would it have been like to work in the mines? Is there a way to recreate or simulate that experience? What would it have been like to travel on Route 66 in its heyday, with Bobby Troup, Buz and Tod, John Steinbeck, Dorothea Lange and others?
Joplin officials have advanced a plan to have experts look at what could be done to attract more visitors to and increase use of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum. The city will commission PGAV Destinations, of St. Louis, to study the museums and put together a plan for how best to use those resources and market the museum to visitors. The firm is to provide advice on creating community attractions, conduct a study of the operation and issue a report on what could be done to improve operations.
We support that effort. It’s the logical next step after the City Council in 2020 wisely agreed to incorporate our museums into city operations under the parks and recreation department.
It’s great to see the city taking a next step to support the museums, and we agree with Lawson who said recently: “We needed to find out how can we better serve the citizens of Joplin with this important part of the city.”
