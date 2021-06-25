Happy Pride Month to our LGBTQ+ readers.
Pride Month, which began as a way to honor the June 1969 Stonewall riots, has morphed into a monthlong celebration of self and community. It’s a time for LGBTQ+ individuals to accept and be proud of who they are. It’s a time of celebration for everyone — LGBTQ+ people and allies, individuals who are figuring things out and determining where they fit in, those who recognize the value of diversity.
It’s a time to observe how much progress has been made in the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. Same-sex marriage has been legalized. Harvey Milk is known for becoming the first openly gay elected official in the state of California in 1978; fast forward to the November 2020 election, and the U.S. Congress had 11 openly gay members, according to The Washington Post — still a fraction of total House membership, but a record number nonetheless.
Locally, Pride events in Joplin — typically scheduled for August — have become more visible and well attended in recent years. And a group of residents just successfully brought their first Pride event to Miami in Northeast Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, Pride Month also serves as a reminder of how much work there is still to do to ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals have the safety and freedom afforded to their peers.
President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill to designate the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, a gay nightclub where 49 people were gunned down in 2016, as a national memorial, underscoring the targeted violence that LGBTQ+ people can still face.
LGBTQ+ youth continue to be more at risk of suicide than their straight peers. Approximately 42% of LGBTQ+ youth, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth, seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, according to the Trevor Project.
And advocacy groups are working to protect the rights of transgender people, including from bills being proposed in Statehouses across the country that they worry are restricting their rights.
“Protecting all LGBTQ people, including LGBTQ people of color and members of the trans community, is both good for business and good for the world,” notes GLAAD, a national LGBTQ+ advocacy group, in a statement marking Pride 2021.
“As we reflect on and honor the past 52 years since the Stonewall riots and all the trailblazers who have paved the way for acceptance and visibility of our community today, we must remain centered on the reality that full LGBTQ acceptance cannot be achieved until we protect the most vulnerable among us.”
