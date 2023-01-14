Sunday is our day to look back and give thanks for all of the amazing things that happened during the past week. And last week was a good week for the area.
Let’s start with the generous donation of $1 million by Bill and Tracy Gipson to launch the Lions Forward campaign at Missouri Southern State University. Half the gift will go to launch a new program, a master’s degree in data analytics.
MSSU President Dean Van Galen called the donation “transformational” for the university, its students and the community.
The Gipsons have been generous supporters of MSSU, where they earned their degrees. The couple provided funding for the Lion statue in front of the Billingsly Student Center, and an earlier donation to the university started Southern’s health care administration program.
The couple also has been generous with their time, with Bill previously serving on the MSSU Foundation’s board of directors as well as the board of governors.
Van Galen told us: “The heart of who they are and what has led us to today is their deep commitment to education, to Missouri Southern and their passion for helping students succeed.”
Let us join in offering our thanks to Bill and Tracy Gipson for their donation and commitment to Southern, and for their example.
Speaking of generous
Ron Petersen Sr. said his mother, Ruth Kolpin believed in teaching her family the value of helping people, and to that end the family set up the Ruth Kolpin Foundation, which has supported the Carthage community for more than two decades, having given away more than $700,000 to worthwhile programs and causes between 1999 and 2021.
The foundation’s assets will now move to the Carthage Community Foundation, which is an affiliate of the regional Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Petersen told us the move allows the family and the fund to continue doing good work for Carthage while turning the day-to-day management and investment of the trust’s money over to the CFO.
This fund could soon get a big boost from the sale of Kolpin’s property on East Chestnut Street in Carthage, which will be sold in an online auction by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, and the proceeds will be added to the Kolpin trust’s endowment.
Again, thanks to the Kolpin/Petersen family for their long-standing support of the area.
Cuddle Cots
Also, this past week, Freeman Health System received a gift of a cuddle cot from the Chandler & Paisley Skies Foundation.
A CuddleCot is a cooling device that helps keep a deceased newborn’s body preserved for up to three to five days, and allows bereaved parents the chance to say their final goodbyes to their stillborn child.
Michelle and Dusty Hurst, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, set up the Foundation in 2017 in honor of their late twins, Chandler Charles and Paisley Joan, with the aim of donating CuddleCot units to area hospitals. They also donated a CuddleCot unit to Mercy Hospital Joplin last summer.
The couple has made it their mission to donate as many CuddleCot units as possible to regional hospitals.
Casey Lockwood, charge nurse at Freeman’s birthing center, told us: “Anybody who has lost a loved one in the past, if you ask them what they would want, they all want more time. To be able to offer that gift of time is priceless.”
While these are major donations, the happy truth is that there are many more donations made every day — both time and money — than we have enough ink to tell you about.
That speaks volumes about the people in the region.
