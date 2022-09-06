A century ago, conservationist Aldo Leopold had no trouble catching what he called “hideous waterdogs” in an Ozark stream.
A decade ago those waterdogs — more commonly known as Ozark hellbenders — were declared an endangered species and given a 20-year prognosis until they, too, went the way of the passenger pigeon. In those 90 years, the hellbender population had dropped between 75% or more and it was thought that only a few hundred remained in the wild, with few young found among those survivors.
“Conservation,” Leopold wrote, “is a state of harmony between men and land.”
The message of the Ozark hellbender was plain enough: Harmony didn’t exist.
For decades scientists have been working to restore that harmony, and they recently marked another milestone: They released their 10,000th captive-bred hellbender into the wild. That is the result of a partnership between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the St. Louis Zoo.
This is not say we have fixed the problem. Make that problems. The reasons for the hellbenders demise are many, most likely having to do with water quality.
But what the captive breeding program and restocking are doing buy this large salamander time.
Jeff Briggler, who leads this effort for MDC, recently told the Missouri Independent, “We have bought this animal 30 or 40 years.”
Briggler said there were once thousands of Ozark hellbenders in spring-fed Ozark streams like the Current, the Eleven Point and the North Fork. And even into the 1920s, when Leopold took a 10-day float on the Current, they were easy to find.
One of the things that makes hellbenders and other amphibians unique, and likely vulnerable, is the way they breathe. When they are young, they have gills, like fish, but in mature hellbenders those become mere gill slits. The hellbender also has lungs it can inflate to help it rise and fall in the water, and it can breathe with them if it needs to. But they breathe through their skin — cutaneous respiration — which explains why their skin is so wrinkled, giving them part of that “hideous” appearance. More wrinkles mean more skin, and that means more blood vessels to absorb the oxygen that’s in the river. That’s why hellbenders favor cold, clean water, which carries a larger oxygen load.
Benjamin Smith Barton, one of North America’s earliest naturalists — he lived in the late 1700s and early 1800s — wrote that the name hellbender was given to the animal “... by reason of its slow, twisted motions, when moving in the waters, which the slaves compared to the torturous pangs of the damned in hell.”
The motion keeps a gas exchange moving across the surface of the hellbender’s skin and exposes that hellbender’s skin to water with a higher dissolved oxygen content.
Because it breathes through its skin, anything from heavy metals to volatile organic compounds such as gasoline or household cleaning chemicals may be contributing to the hellbender’s struggle to survive. Hellbenders also might be susceptible to sediment runoff and other threats.
We congratulate MDC and the St. Louis Zoo for their years of work preserving the Ozark hellbender in our streams.
But the plight of the hellbender reminds us we have a long way to go.
“We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us,” Leopold said. “When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.