As area residents plan their extensive menus for the Thanksgiving holiday, take time to remember that not all households are so lucky.
Food insecurity has always plagued a number of families in Southwest Missouri, where 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults face hunger, according to Springfield-based Ozarks Food Harvest. That means they don’t know where their next meal will come from.
Imagine some already planning how full they want to stuff themselves on Thanksgiving Day, while some children aren’t even sure whether they’ll eat again the rest of the day after they finish their school lunch.
The COVID-19 pandemic made food insecurity worse. A recent study from New York University, and published in Nutrition Journal, found that nearly 15% of U.S. households, and nearly 18% of households with children, reported food insecurity early in the pandemic. That was up from approximately 11% of food insecure households reported prior to the pandemic.
A report earlier this year from Feeding America suggests that 2021 numbers may not be as bad as the 2020 numbers. But the pandemic isn’t over, the organization noted, and even with slightly improved conditions this year, an estimated 42 million people (or 1 in 8), including 13 million children (or 1 in 6), across the nation may still be experiencing food insecurity.
There are ways to help.
The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. in Joplin. Proceeds will benefit hunger-related programs at We Care of the Four States, Hope Kitchen, Mission Joplin and Watered Gardens Ministries.
Ozarks Food Harvest, which provides more than 23 million meals annually across its 28-county service area, including in the Joplin area, will hold its Check Out Hunger campaign through the end of the calendar year. Just choose to add a $1, $3 or $5 tax-free donation to your grocery bill when checking out at participating retailers, including King Cash Saver, King Food Saver, Price Cutter and Ramey.
Or donate directly to the food bank or food pantry of your choice. Most area communities operate one, as do several churches. Local colleges and universities, including Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College, also have added food pantries in recent years.
Consider supporting your area food bank and helping ease food insecurity this holiday season.
