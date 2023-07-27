Drivers, now it’s up to you.
On Tuesday, the Joplin Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Joplin to build a crosswalk north of Joplin High School across 20th Street.
This has been needed for a long time, as thousands of students and hundreds of workers daily head to and from the school, some in cars, but many on foot or on bikes. Crossing 20th Street has meant crossing two east- and westbound lanes and a center turn lane.
“To draw a clear picture in your mind, consider the game Frogger,” Dave Pettit, the district’s facilities director, told the board Tuesday, referencing the 1981 arcade game in which the player guides frogs across a busy road.
“When the (high school) building was built new (in 2014), there was discussion of a crosswalk, there was discussion of a stoplight. When the real world came, we found that kids were crossing at several different places, none of which were marked, and (it) became a danger to our students. Our concern had grown enough that we wanted to chat with the city to see what solution could come of that.”
The plan is to connect the driveway of the high school’s performing arts center and the alley next to Sunny Jim Park with a concrete refuge island in the middle of 20th Street. The crosswalk will have rectangular rapid flashing beacons installed, similar to the crossing at 20th Street and Murphy Boulevard. When someone approaches the crosswalk, they will push a button and lights on the beacon will begin flashing for traffic in the first two lanes of the road that they will cross. Once they get to the island, they will push a second button to activate the flashing lights for the remaining two lanes of traffic, he said.
To our knowledge, there hasn’t been a vehicle-pedestrian collision yet, but as we’ve said before, it’s an accident waiting to happen.
Readers over the years have told us:
• “It’s a large high school campus next to a main road — it just makes sense.”
• “I travel on 20th Street a lot and see students waiting to cross the street. It’s very dangerous for them.”
• “There should have been a crosswalk there from the get-go. People drive entirely way too fast down 20th Street as it is.”
• “I don’t know how many times I stop to let kids cross and then get honked and yelled at by others because I stopped to let children cross the street.”
But — and here’s where you come in, drivers — it will be up to you to stay alert. We have these islands elsewhere — Zora Street and Missouri Highway 171, for example — and it’s clear some drivers don’t know what to do much of the time. Granted, these are not lighted, but we see it all the time: Traffic on the inner of the westbound or eastbound lanes stops, but not traffic in the outer lane. Or, the lead driver stops for the pedestrian on the refuge, but a driver behind isn’t paying attention and has to slam on the brakes.
We applaud the city and the school district for doing this; the refuge island and the lights are needed, but what’s really needed is for drivers to be cautious around this and all schools.
