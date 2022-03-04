It’s one of our favorite times of the year: the return of the History Day competition.
Why do we love this event so much? Because these middle school and high school students pour their heart and soul, their time and energy, into their projects. Many of them have been working on their project and perfecting it for nearly a year now.
Whether they have created a website or written a paper, put together a display or crafted a performance, these students have become experts on their chosen topic — and it shows. Their passion for history comes through loud and clear.
Congratulations to all who spent the past several months researching, learning and analyzing history before competing in Friday’s History Day contest at Missouri Southern State University. You will become better students and better citizens of society for the skills and knowledge you have picked up along the way.
Of course, these students wouldn’t have gotten very far without the guidance and support of their teachers, who are the glue holding school districts together.
Golden Apple
To that end, a big congratulations as well to the 64 educators at Joplin public and private schools who were announced last week as nominees for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Golden Apple Awards, which recognize excellence in the teaching profession.
The nominees were honored last week at a ceremony hosted by the chamber, which now will narrow the pool down to four official winners, who will be announced in April as part of the annual chamber banquet.
But honestly, you’re all winners in our eyes.
Thursday events
Another reason we’re glad March is here: the return of the First Thursday ArtWalk and Third Thursday.
Both events, which take place in downtown Joplin, start up their season in March and run through October.
Now is the time to circle the first and third Thursdays of those months on your calendar and make plans to attend.
The ArtWalk is a great way to take in art of all kinds by local artists and see what talent we have here in our community.
Third Thursday, gearing up for its 15th season, is the way to go if you want to experience a variety of events such as car shows, performances, street vendors, booths from community groups and more. The best part is that both are free to attend.
A hearty welcome back to our Thursday night events.
It promises to be a good season.
