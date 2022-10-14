What a gift to Joplin!
The acquisition and restoration of three historic homes in the Murphysburg Historic District near downtown Joplin will preserve Joplin’s history for at least another century or more.
We are as excited as anyone by the work that we can already see, and we eagerly await the finished product.
Joplin Historic Neighborhoods Inc., a trust involving David and Debra Humphreys, acquired the Schifferdecker house, 422 S. Sergeant Ave.; the Zelleken house, 406 S. Sergeant Ave.; and the A.H. Rogers house, 621 W. Fourth St., and has been working with architects, designers, builders and historians for several years on the restoration.
It has at times been challenging, but we look forward to that time when visitors will be able to tour the homes and marvel with us at what was accomplished in the late 19th century as well as the early 21st century with their preservation.
Restoration of the homes is just part of the project.
Brad Belk, preservation director and curator for Joplin Historical Neighborhoods Inc., told us another challenge is the landscaping of the homes.
A Nashville, Tennessee, landscape engineer, Gavin Duke of the Duke Design Group, has designed the yards and gardens with wide walkways between the two houses that will link them to each other as well as to the Schifferdecker carriage house and the Zelleken garage.
Belk also told us that work on the Schifferdecker and Zelleken houses is far enough along that restoration efforts on the Rogers house will likely start later this year.
We can’t fail to note, either, that work is also progressing on another historic structure, just east of the Rogers House, and that is the Olivia Apartment building. When the five-story building opened in 1906, the Globe reported that “nothing more elegant, more stylish, more convenient has yet been erected in Joplin.”
The owners have their eyes on a 2023 opening date.
Our thanks to all those who have seen the future in our past, who have invested in our history.
“Everything is falling in progression and doing well,” Belk told us recently. “There have been challenges we have addressed as they come up, but anyone would know that with a 130-year-old property there would be twists and turns, but all through the project we have had great leadership and great consultants.”
Joplin’s founders would be proud that their legacy has continued and is carried on by this generation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.