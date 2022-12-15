Earlier this month, during a Joplin City Council discussion about homelessness, the comment was made:
“We seem to spend a ton of time and a ton of money when I see other communities grab the bulls by the horns and starting doing something.”
The remark came in the context of a proposal to hire a consultant to study the issue and whether this was a prudent use of resources.
“To throw more money on something that should be obvious is kind of frustrating,” another said.
But those comments ended up making the case for a consultant.
Joplin has taken the bull by horns. We have two dozen agencies that work together as the Homeless Coalition conducting annual counts, linking up homeless people with resources and that work aggressively to solve the problem using a number of strategies and philosophies.
The solution isn’t always obvious, either.
“For the size of our area, we have a lot of homeless services — Souls Harbor, Watered Gardens, Washington Family Hope Center, the Carthage Crisis Center — and I think it draws more homeless folks here,” Robin Smith, assistant community development director with the Economic Security Corp. who also chairs the homeless coalition, told us not long ago. “I think it’s a bigger problem than people realize because a majority of homeless folks are pretty hidden.”
Homelessness and underlying causes such as mental illness and substance abuse seem to be a long-term challenge that won’t be solved simply by housing, and it would helpful to have an outside expert look into whether we have any social and economic conditions that are unique to our area.
We support bringing in an outside analysis but have a few questions we want them to address too:
1. Our homeless counts typically show between 200 and 300 homeless, both housed in area shelters and unhoused. Is that high for any area of our size?
2. How much does the emphasis on services contribute to the challenge? Or does it?
3. Meanwhile, too many people are only a paycheck away from falling into homelessness. What economic and social service steps do we need to take in the community to prevent that before it happens?
4. How much of this is a perception problem created by panhandlers, who may or may not be homeless?
5. For the effort, it is always helpful to know if there are gaps in our existing services and whether there is duplication of services. Finding out what we don’t need to be doing is as important as knowing what we should be doing.
Residents have identified homelessness as one of their priorities, and to their credit, city officials are listening and working to move forward.
Ultimately, a majority of the council supported hiring a consultant, which seems to us a reasonable step in addressing a complicated problem.
