Before too long, as you’re buzzing along Highway 171 near Carl Junction, you’ll see a new sign: Atomic Veterans Memorial Highway.
This is to recognize, and honor, American veterans who were exposed to harmful levels of radiation because of atomic blasts. According to the Atomic Heritage Foundation, about 400,000 Americans were exposed during 200 above-ground and atmospheric tests, some as witnesses, others who were on cleanup crews, including at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Some veterans were only a few miles away from postwar blasts.
Many veterans were close enough to the blasts that they, according to the foundation, “could see through their skin and muscle and see their veins and bones.” Some were close enough to be knocked down by the blasts.
Many went on to develop serious health problems, including various cancers.
One of those atomic veterans is Bernie Crosby, of Carl Junction, who witnessed nuclear weapons tests from the deck of an aircraft carrier in 1962. He has led the fight for the designation of the highway for about 20 years and those efforts paid off in the 2022 legislative session.
“One word I don’t like is ‘can’t,’” Crosby told the paper recently. “I was told you can’t do that. That’s like hollering ‘Sic ’em!’ to a hound dog for me. So I was talking to a lady in my doctor’s office. Her name is Teresa McNaught. We got into a discussion, and she said I’ve got somebody I want to put you in contact with. Her name is Ann Kelley. State Rep. Ann Kelley took it and ran with it. Without those two ladies, this still wouldn’t be done.”
She put him in touch with his state representative, Bob Bromley, who joined Crosby in his fight.
Crosby, who is the state commander of the National Association of Atomic Veterans, told the Globe: “Some of us had goggles and some of us didn’t. We’d sit with our backs to the explosion and then we were supposed to put our heads between our knees, close our eyes and put our hands over our eyes, but I had to peek. Have you ever taken a flashlight when you were a kid and put your hand over it at night and you can see through your skin? That’s how it looked even with your eyes closed. The guy in front of me got an X-ray for free. I could see his bones.”
The men were sworn to secrecy and threatened with fines and even jail time if they talked about their experiences.
Crosby said he was fortunate in that he has had no ill health effects because of his exposure to radiation, but he has friends who had problems.
We applaud Crosby, as well as Bromley, Kelley and other lawmakers who made this happen.
Crosby told us: “I think we’re losing our history every day and if we can get those signs out there and make people stop and think, I’d be glad to stop and talk and answer anybody’s questions about what I know about it. I don’t know everything but it’s a big deal to me to honor these guys that sacrificed. That’s what they did, they sacrificed their time, they sacrificed their health, some of them sacrificed their lives and the lives of their children because of the health problems they had.”
