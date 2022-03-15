March is Women’s History Month, when the nation takes time to observe and celebrate the vital role of women in American history.
There are plenty of women who come to mind as worthy of recognition this time of year, but let’s focus on those who made an impact from right here in the Joplin area.
• Annie Baxter, the first U.S. woman to serve as county clerk. An 1882 graduate of Carthage High School, she was elected by voters (all men at that time) to serve as Jasper County clerk from 1890 to 1894. Today, a residential street bears her name in the western part of Joplin, her name is engraved on a sidewalk near the stairs of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage, and each year the Annie Baxter Award is presented by Missouri Southern State University to a prominent Missouri woman who makes noticeable contributions to her community. In 2020, she was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians, located inside the Missouri Capitol.
• Melissa Fuell Cuther, who provided numerous opportunities for Joplin’s Black community. She taught first grade at Lincoln School from 1905 to 1912. In 1952, she established the George Washington Carver Memorial Nursery School in Ewert Park. The school was the first local day care for Black children, and it served more than 600 pupils in its first decade. She also donated money for the new Trinity church, organized the Ewert Park Little League and established the first Girl Scout troop for young Black girls at Camp Mintahama, and was a talented singer, pianist and poet.
• Virginia Alice Cottey, who established Cottey College in Nevada. With $3,000 of her own money, she opened the school in 1884 at age 36. She worked to build an academically firm program; according to the college’s first academic catalog: “An advanced course of study with a competent corps of teachers will afford ample facilities for the development and culture of the intellectual faculties.” Today, Cottey College is still in the business of educating women. Students come from all over the U.S. and several countries.
• You. The Four State region is full of remarkable women who are doing amazing and extraordinary things every day, so take a moment to celebrate yourself.
