Good grief.
In the span of a few days, southern Missouri will go from sunshine and a near-record high temperature of 73 degrees on Monday, to rain and the possibility of flooding, hail and even talk of tornadic activity (although nothing materialized for our area, thankfully). We’ll follow that up with some combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow coming in today, with wind chills soon approaching zero.
And all within 72 hours ...
“All modes of severe weather will be possible ...,” the National Weather Service station in Springfield warned us earlier this week.
Enough already!
It has us thinking that Missouri should consider following in the footsteps of a handful of other states that rival us for severe weather — Alabama, Florida and Texas.
All three states offer state sales tax holidays when, for a weekend or for a week, people can buy the things they’ll need to ride out severe weather and save a few dollars. Communities participate at will.
Alabama holds its Feb. 25-27, and a partial list of items on which states sales taxes are exempt are flashlights, batteries, cell phone chargers and batteries, weather radios, coolers, tarps and plastic sheeting, plywood, fire extinguishers and first aid kits. State sales taxes are exempt on the purchase of a generator if it is under $1,000.
Florida’s sales tax holiday, held in early June, is similar — flashlights, lanterns, batteries, and portable generators of $1,000 or less. They also allow it for bottled water, canned foods and other items.
Texas is a little more generous on the big items, offering during its sales tax holiday (held in April) an exemption of up to $3,000 on generators, as well as many of the standard items.
Missouri, which already offers a back-to-school sales tax holiday in March, should considering the same.
Because we are vulnerable to all kinds of weather, we would include much of the above, plus something else: chainsaws, replacement chains, bar oil, and related items. Whether’s its a tornado or an ice storm, the first we often have to do is cut our way out of the storm damage.
We urge Missouri lawmakers to consider something similar, sending a signal that we need to take severe weather seriously.
Oh, one more thing to add to the list of items exempt from sales taxes during severe weather: Duct tape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.