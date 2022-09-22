At feedingamerica.org, they say, “Hunger is closer than you think.”
That includes us.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million Americans — more than 1 in 10 of us, and that includes 9 million children — are considered “food insecure,” meaning they lack “consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. This can be a temporary situation for a household or can last a long time.”
Today is Hunger Action Day in America, which recognizes that more of our neighbors than we know are suffering from food insecurity, and there are ways you can help.
Recently, for example, Ozarks Food Harvest and iHeartRadio held their annual Hungerthon in Springfield and raised a record-breaking $260,422 for Ozarks Food Harvest’s weekend backpack program. This sends food home on Fridays with 1,600 children across Southwest Missouri, where 1 in 5 children faces hunger, especially on the weekends when school meals aren’t available.
This year’s recipients include Irving Elementary School in Joplin as well as schools in the Carthage, Bronaugh, Monett, Mount Vernon and Southwest school districts.
At Irving, counselor Michele Vorhees told us the program is great. “I really appreciate it because if kids are not getting those basic needs met of shelter and food, then we can’t help them with their higher needs, like their education and helping them reach their potential.”
Also, earlier this month (Hunger Action Month) Tyson Foods announced that it will donate $2.5 million to battle food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America member food banks, such as Ozarks Food Harvest. Tyson is also donating 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million meals.
In a statement, Tyson said it will allocate $1 million of its donation to support Equitable Food Access grants, to improve access to healthy food among people experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity, with a focus on communities of color and/or people living in rural communities. The remainder of the $2.5 million donation will go toward Feeding America and member food banks’ efforts to expand capacity to repack bulk or private label protein products into family-size quantities.
Since 2006, Tyson Foods has donated almost $3.5 million to Feeding America and $223 million of protein to local member food banks.
Though based in Springfield, Ozarks Food Harvest serves 270 hunger relief organizations across 28 counties in Southwest Missouri.
With the arrival of fall on Thursday, a time we traditionally celebrate nature’s bounty, now is a good time to look for ways to help our neighbors in the battle against hunger.
