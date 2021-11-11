A little history may be in order today, as hunters head to deer camp and prepare for the opening day of the modern rifle season.
Two centuries ago, Missouri supported a healthy deer population. How many? Dunbar Robb, who worked as a chief biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation beginning in 1941 and who was involved in the state’s effort to rebuild its deer population, says early estimates ranged from 10 deer per square mile to 20 deer per square mile in Missouri, or from about 700,000 to 1.4 million.
Within a century, the state’s deer population was nearly destroyed.
The best estimate is that Missouri had 400 deer left in a handful of Ozark counties by 1925, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The threats to deer were many at the time, including habitat loss and overhunting.
Today, the deer population in Missouri has recovered, to as much as 1.4 million by some estimates — at the upper end of the presettlement number, with about 300,000 harvested each fall and winter. It was as high as 1.55 million in 2005.
How did we get back?
Let’s give the adaptable white-tail some credit, but let’s also note that conservation-minded hunters led the way.
Now there is another challenge facing Missouri’s deer population — chronic wasting disease. In some areas of the country, it is pervasive, as high as 50% in bucks in some areas of Wisconsin. Missouri has fared much better, and we’ve only had a couple hundred cases statewide since CWD was first found in the state’s free-ranging deer herd a decade ago.
If we’re to keep a healthy deer population and the traditions that go with the annual hunt, hunters need to continue to cooperate with wildlife officials who are working to understand the disease and limit its spread, especially given the explosion of the disease on the Missouri-Arkansas border.
Mandatory testing is required in McDonald and Barry counties this weekend, as well as in some other counties around the state.
But we also encourage hunters to participate in statewide voluntary CWD sampling and testing, and urge hunters to become familiar with the rules governing the disposal of carcasses, for example. You can find out more, including voluntary sampling locations, at mdc.mo.gov/cwd or by contacting an MDC regional office at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/regional-mdc-offices.
Rebuilding Missouri’s deer population took decades; managing it will be an ongoing challenge, requiring the cooperation of all hunters if the tradition of the fall hunt, which has deep roots in the state, is to continue.
