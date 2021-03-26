Whether or not you think an ID should be required to vote, St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis has adopted an approach everyone can get behind.
The church runs an ID and birth certificate ministry that helps people get an ID because one is needed for so much else beyond voting — to get a job, to get public benefits, to get a home or an apartment, to drive, to cash checks, to go back to school. These are urgent, immediate needs for many Missourians.
The church sees about 60 to 80 people a week, according to reporting by the Missouri Independent.
“On average, they help 3,400 people a year, helping them obtain about 2,200 Missouri IDs and 1,700 birth certificates,” the news site wrote.
On a recent week, there was a line out the door — all of them needing help.
For many, the problem begins because they don’t have, or cannot find, a birth certificate. Church volunteers, who are adept at scouring bureaucracies, help make calls to city, county and state health departments. It can be a Catch-22, because, as the Independent noted, some states require photo IDs to obtain birth certificates, and some states require a birth certificate to obtain a state-issued photo ID.
The church also covers the document costs, which total about $50,000 to $65,000 annually, Christine Dragonette, director of social ministry at the church, told us.
Regardless of your thoughts on voter ID, this church ministry points to certain realities. As Dragonette told us, and as the ministry demonstrates, many people don’t have an ID, don’t have money for one, and don’t know where or how to begin.
According to the Independent, “while the state is supposed to provide IDs to people for free if they can’t pay,” the experience of the volunteers at St. Francis Xavier is that there are still costs involved in getting the documents needed to obtain the free ID.
Voter ID is a passionate issue and one that divides our society, but we can all agree that helping people get an ID is a laudable mission, one worthy of emulation by local churches, especially in an area with a large proportion of people make below-average wages and where there are a growing number of immigrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.