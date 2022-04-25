If Rebecca Jim is right when she says “water is life” — and she is — we’re in trouble.
Deep trouble.
Our health, our very lives, depend on clean water, and what is happening in Tar Creek in Northeast Oklahoma is not unique.
Tar Creek recently received the ignominious distinction of being named for the second year in a row to American Rivers’ list of Most Endangered Rivers — quite an accomplishment for a creek that is but a few miles long.
But this is happening all over this country.
We’ll get to that in a second.
First, Tar Creek. Jim is the Tar Creekkeeper with the Waterkeeper Alliance and co-founder and executive director of the LEAD Agency, which stands for Local Environmental Action Demanded Inc., a grassroots environmental group in Miami that advocates for Tar Creek.
Our thanks to Jim, Earl Hatley and others who have become the voice for Tar Creek, which spits up a million of gallons of polluted mine water daily and has since 1979. Each year this goes on means another generation remains exposed to the health threats posed by the heavy metals in the creek, and another generation is denied a natural playground that should be a rite — and right — of every childhood.
And our thanks to American Rivers for also highlighting Tar Creek again.
We’re forced to ask the same question — the one that no state or federal official seems able to answer: After nearly four decades as a federal Superfund site and after hundreds of millions spent to date, is this the best we can do?
We refuse to believe it. Or settle for it.
Jim previously told us Tar Creek is “a sore that never does get healed. It’s a gaping wound, and it just keeps flowing out toxic water.”
“The ground up there is bleeding,” she told us.
Having followed and reported on this story for 40 years, we share the frustration of those grieved by the lack of progress.
“Federal agencies have failed and we demand that they bring all required resources and work together to show the world this can be done.” Jim told American Rivers, calling out federal, state and local officials.
We wholeheartedly agree.
A 50-year failure
2022, by the way, marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, and since then more than $1 trillion has been spent on improving water quality nationwide.
Yet, a recent analysis found that about half of the nation’s river and stream miles remain impaired, meaning fish aren’t safe to eat, the water is unsafe for swimming or other recreation, or these bodies of water may even be too toxic to be used for drinking water.
That’s according to a group known as the Environmental Integrity Project.
A short list of impaired water in our region includes: Spring River, Center Creek, Shoal Creek, Turkey Creek, on the list for pollution ranging from elevated levels of E. coli to heavy metals because of our mining history. Some, like Turkey Creek, are on the list for multiple problems.
The question being asked about Tar Creek is the right one; it just needs to be asked at the national level.
Is this the best we can do?
We’re not willing to settle for this.
