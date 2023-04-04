Let’s dispense with the excuses.
Long lines? Not likely today. Spring votes often generate a turnout as low as 10% to 15%. In other words, you won’t have a wait or a problem at the polls today.
Bad weather? The forecast is for a high around 80 degrees with a 30% chance of rain. If you are worried about it, vote early.
Think your vote doesn’t matter? Last April, three races in Jasper County were decided by one-vote margins, and many others ended with margins almost as narrow.
“These are prime examples why voter turnout is important and why everybody needs to understand your vote, especially in smaller towns, smaller elections, absolutely counts,” Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis told us last year after the April election. “When you have low turnout, things like this happen where an election can be won by one vote, six votes, 12 votes — very small margins, and it shows how important it is to get out and vote.”
Two years ago, La Russell, a town of about 120 people, had an important question on the ballot, whether the community should annex itself to the nearby Avilla Fire Department. No one voted. Had only person showed up, they could have decided the question.
The only way your vote doesn’t matter is if you don’t use it.
“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
The quote is attributed to Thomas Jefferson, although it has never been found in any of his papers or his writing.
Too bad. It’s a great quote.
Your vote today is equal to that of any billionaire, any CEO, any politician or president — anybody, and everybody. Your voice is as loud and as powerful as that of any other citizen.
But not if you don’t vote.
As we’ve said before, you don’t forfeit your right to complain if you don’t vote.
You do, however, forfeit right to be heard.
In other words, if you won’t vote, the rest of the world doesn’t care what you think the other 364 days of this year.
If you don’t vote, don’t bellyache!
