We don’t believe you forfeit your right to complain if you don’t register to vote.
What you forfeit is your right to be heard.
In other words, if you won’t even register to vote, no one cares what you think.
Bellyache all you want. Just don’t do it on our time.
Wednesday is the last day to register to vote in Missouri for the November election.
Friday is the last day to register in Oklahoma.
Oct. 17 is the last day to register to vote in Kansas for the upcoming election.
If you have not registered, we urge to think about the little that is asked of you for that right, and to compare it to the blood price others have paid.
Others like Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and James Chaney, who traveled to Neshoba County, Mississippi, in 1964 to register Black voters during the height of Freedom Summer.
At the time, Black men and women who registered to vote did so at risk of their lives.
Chaney, who was Black, and Goodman and Schwerner, who were white, were murdered. Most of those believed to be involved were never charged with the killing.
Or think of George Lee, a minister in Mississippi.
At the time he was registering people to vote, Mississippi had the largest percentage of Blacks residents of any state and also the lowest percentage of Blacks residents who were registered. In one 13-county area that had a majority of Black residents, there were only 14 registered Black voters; in one seven-county area that was more than 60% Black residents, only two ballots were cast by Black voters in 1954.
When Lee himself registered in his home county in Mississippi, he was the first Black person to do so since Reconstruction ... nearly a century earlier.
For that, for encouraging people to register and helping them do so, Lee was harassed, threatened and sued. Meanwhile, white residents circulated a list of those Black residents who had registered, firing them from jobs, denying them credit, raising their rent and vandalizing their property.
On May 7, 1955, while driving home, Lee was struck by three shotgun blasts and killed. No one was ever charged.
People have risked their lives to help the disenfranchised register to vote; they have died for nothing more than registering people to vote. They endured and fought back against a century of terrorism for the right to register so they could vote.
We urge you to remember that, and to remember, if you don’t register, no one is interested in anything you have to offer.
You had your chance to make a difference. You chose not to.
