We’d like to add our voice to those decrying alleged inhumane treatment of migrants at the border, but with a couple of words of caution.
Sometimes, not everything is as it originally appears. Remember those photos that led people to conclude border patrol agents on horseback were whipping immigrants? Turns out that wasn’t what was happening after all.
And second: A reminder that, despite the allegations, many of those serving on the border have risked their lives — and sometimes lost their lives — in order to rescue immigrants. Like Bishop Evans, a 22-year-old Texas National Guardsman who jumped into the Rio Grande last year to help two immigrants who appeared to be drowning and then ended up drowning himself. Unfortunately, those kinds of incidents don’t get the same level of attention.
Still, the report about the inhumane treatment at the border, including not giving parched and dehydrated people water and pushing people back into the river, warrant a full investigation. The report also indicates that the use of concertina wire around floating barrels is driving people into deeper, more dangerous parts of the Rio Grande, and increasing the risk of drowning. That, too, should be examined, and if true, halted.
According to reports, “a pregnant woman having a miscarriage was found late last month caught in the wire” along the border ... “A father was found carrying his teenage son after he broke his leg navigating around the wire ... a 4-year-old girl passed out from heat exhaustion after she tried to go through it but was pushed back by members of the Texas National Guard.”
Texas denies these are its policies, and in a July 18 joint statement sent out by Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas “border czar” Mike Banks, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, they made it clear this is not endorsed at the top.
“No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department continue taking steps to monitor migrants in distress, provide appropriate medical attention when needed, and encourage them to use one of the 29 international bridges along the Texas-Mexico Border where they can safely and legally cross.”
The difficulty balancing the right to a secure and safe Southern border with our nation’s deeply held humanitarian principles and our own history as a nation of immigrants and refugees creates a challenge at both the state and federal level, but if any of what is being alleged is true, it must be stopped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.