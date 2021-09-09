Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, a time to remember those affected by suicide, to raise awareness and to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most.
Suicide is a preventable cause of death, and it is one that will take a community effort to eradicate. Stronger support for mental health services nationwide along with better access to and affordability of mental health care will help. Working to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness would go a long way toward decreasing suicide rates.
Those large-scale, systemic solutions may leave many wondering what else could be done that is more feasible. Luckily, there are steps that we can take individually to help save lives from suicide:
• Know who is most at risk of suicide.
There are many risk factors, but veterans and LGBT youth are two groups of people who are at particular risk. The suicide rate for American veterans has decreased over the past few years, but it is still approximately 1.5 times the rate for civilians, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Lesbian, gay and bisexual youth seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth and are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared with heterosexual youth, according to the Trevor Project.
Other groups of people at an increased risk of suicide are Native Americans and survivors of prior suicide attempts, loss or disasters, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
• Know the warning signs that signal a person may have suicidal thoughts.
According to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, those warning signs include talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves, looking for a way to kill themselves, talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live, talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, talking about being a burden to others, increasing the use of alcohol or drugs, acting anxious or agitated, behaving recklessly, sleeping too little or too much, withdrawing or isolating themselves, showing rage or talking about seeking revenge, or having extreme mood swings.
• Talk. The best thing you can do is start a conversation. Saving a life can begin with just a question: “How are you?” Be direct and factual; practice active listening. Don’t judge or act shocked, but offer support or resources and, if needed, connect with a crisis center for additional help.
• Call. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It operates 24 hours a day with services in English and Spanish. You also can call the crisis line for Ozark Center, the behavioral health branch of Freeman Health System, at 417-347-7720 or 800-247-0661. For messaging service, text REGISTER to 720-7-TXTOZK (720-789-8695).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.