A C-. Last we checked, that was nothing to brag about; in fact, it was reason to starting sweating.
The American Society of Civil Engineers releases periodic report cards grading U.S. and state infrastructure, and both the country and the states of Missouri and Oklahoma got a C- in the latest survey, released earlier this year. Kansas got a C. The report card evaluates infrastructure in 17 areas, ranging from roads and bridges to dams and drinking water.
This week, the Senate signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with money for roads and bridges, electric grid upgrades, electric vehicle charging stations, drinking water improvements, airports, broadband and more. No doubt it has pork in it. But if we had to wait on an infrastructure bill that was pork-free, we’d never get one.
Sen. Roy Blunt voted for it, noting: “As a national transportation hub, Missouri is among the states that will benefit the most from the targeted investments in this bipartisan infrastructure bill.”
According to ASCE, nearly 9% of Missouri’s bridges are structurally deficient, 1 of every 4 road miles is in poor condition, and, according to Blunt, 1 of ever 3 rural Missourians does not have access to broadband.
Blunt noted that Missouri will get $8 billion of its $110 billion set aside for roads and bridges, and, that’s on top of the hundreds of millions we’ll be investing because Missouri lawmakers approved incremental raises in our state gasoline tax this year.
To our mind, this investment is overdue and certainly the highest priority — over universal kindergarten, two free years of community college and other things in the $3.5 trillion train that is on the track right behind it.
When it comes to infrastructure, the cost of the investment has to be balanced with the cost of doing nothing — of more grid failures that stop production, of more bridge detours and traffic congestion, of holding up the switch to electric vehicles for lack of charging stations.
In January, the ASCE concluded: “Infrastructure inadequacies will stifle U.S. economic growth, cost each American household $3,300 a year, cause the loss of $10 trillion in GDP and lead to a decline of more than $23 trillion in business productivity cumulatively over the next two decades.”
That’s a good argument, and this is a good investment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.