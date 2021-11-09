Missouri has launched another tool to fight statewide teacher shortages.
TeachMO.org, a new teacher recruitment platform, was launched this week by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The website will serve as a one-stop shop for prospective teachers to explore the profession, apply to programs and access free resources such as coaching, scholarships, reimbursements and checklists.
It aims to bring together schools, colleges and universities, government agencies, community organizations and nonprofits to inspire, attract and retain the next generation of Missouri teachers.
And not a moment too soon. Enrollment in Missouri teacher preparation programs has declined more than 25% in the past decade, most notably impacting schools with high percentages of students of color or students in poverty, and rural schools, according to data from the state education department.
Average teacher attrition rates in Missouri for the past six years are more than 11% — higher than the nationwide average of 8%, state education officials say.
The burden of fixing this problem doesn’t rest on the state education department alone. But the department has expressed its commitment to addressing the issue, even before the pandemic placed additional obstacles in teachers’ path.
Knowing how critical teachers are, the state’s education commissioner, Margie Vandeven, said in a statement to announce the launch of TeachMO.org that the No. 1 school-level factor that impacts a student’s learning is the teacher. That’s why the website is just one piece of a $50 million investment by DESE into teacher recruitment and retention over the next three years.
There are plenty of other important things that state education officials could spend $50 million on: initiatives to boost graduation rates or reduce student achievement gaps, programs to upgrade health services or technology in school districts, grants for individual districts’ unique needs.
But recruiting and keeping teachers in the public K-12 system is a solid investment for the future of Missouri education. Teachers are the building block of the school system, the critical piece supporting the basic infrastructure of education, and it makes sense to support them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.