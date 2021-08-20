Drawing comparisons between vaccine mandates and the persecution and suffering of millions during the Holocaust is offensive and should be stopped.
Yet, this is a virus that is spreading, including in Missouri. In Springfield, more than a dozen people wore yellow stars to a City Council meeting recently. Something similar happened at a St. Louis County Council meeting.
“The overt antisemitism displayed at our most recent County Council meeting makes me afraid for my congregation and the Jewish community in our region and across our state,” Rabbi Susan Talve, of Central Reform Congregation, said after that meeting. “By daring to dismiss the horrors of the Holocaust, by comparing the loss of freedom of over 11 million who were slaughtered, gassed and burnt, including a million and a half children, comparing that to a mask mandate is not only disrespectful, but it’s dangerous.”
Last month, the leader of the Oklahoma Republican Party put up a Facebook post making a similar comparison, and despite protests from the Jewish community and others, refused to take it down.
Roberta Clark, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, said: “To compare the actions taken by Nazi Germany to a public health discussion is ill-informed and it’s inappropriate. I would also say that it is sad and ironic that anyone would draw an analogy from the largest recorded genocide in the 20th century with public health attempts to save lives.”
Oklahoma Republican leaders pushed back, but only feebly, and then just ignored it,.
In St. Louis, no one tried to shut down the comparisons during their meeting: “I was appalled because nothing was stopped,” said Stacey Newman, a former Democratic state representative from Richmond Heights, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after the meeting there. “None of the hate speech was gaveled down during Tuesday night’s meeting. Nothing was done to cut off the antisemitism or even say it was out of order.”
“And we demand, we demand, that you all cut off and refuse to allow any further hate speech in public commentaries.”
We join in the demand that this stop. It is everyone’s duty to speak out loudly and forcefully in opposition to these ignorant analogies.
