The power struggle between Republican factions in Jefferson City exploded this week.
Old-line Republicans lost, upstaged by a more militant faction unconstrained by all the traditional brakes, i.e., truth, science, common sense and the biblical Golden Rule.
“I’ve been a conservative Republican my entire life,” Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday night, after getting rolled by the new GOP, “and contrary to what some senators believe, tarnishing a man’s character by feeding misinformation, repeating lies and disgracing 35 years of public health experience is not what it means to be conservative.”
On Tuesday, a Missouri Senate committee that included state Sen. Mike Moon refused to confirm Donald Kauerauf as director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Why?
Because Kauerauf says vaccines work, and he has been encouraging Missourians to get vaccinated.
Strike one.
His agency’s own study indicated masks work too.
Strike two.
Now neither he nor the governor advocated for vaccine or mask mandates, mind you, just that the science supports their use in the fight against COVID-19, which has killed 17,000 Missourians — hundreds of them in Moon’s five-county Southwest Missouri district.
Strike three?
As far as we can tell there wasn’t one, unless you count Parson himself. His opponents to the right muttered other allegations about Kauerauf, but considering that neither strikes one nor two were real problems anyway, why worry about the third?
Not only did Moon and others block Kauerauf in committee, but the new Republicans effectively slammed the door on anyone leading the state’s department of health during a pandemic. What person in their right mind would want to be tasked with leading that department now, given what just happened?
State Rep. Steve Butz, D-St. Louis, summed up the problem: “It’s easy to obstruct, but this small vocal group of senators cannot govern. ... Good luck trying to run essential government services when qualified professionals do not want to work for you.”
Which leaves Missouri in an ugly and dangerous spot: In the middle of a pandemic, this mistaken and militant faction of senators just said no professional who is guided by science, truth or common sense will be allowed at the wheel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.