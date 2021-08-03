John Bennett must go. The chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party has made too many offensive and inappropriate remarks, and it became clear last week just how out of touch he is with the rest of the state GOP.
Last week, Bennett threw up a post on Facebook comparing vaccine mandates by companies to persecution of Jews during the Holocaust. It included a yellow Star of David and a series of claims that are historically ignorant. Bennett also wanted Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to call a special session while Gov. Kevin Still was overseas, pushing lawmakers to pass a bill banning vaccine mandates by businesses.
Roberta Clark, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City, told CNHI, parent company of The Joplin Globe and many Oklahoma newspapers, that analogies like the one Bennett misused “have a hurtful impact to Holocaust survivors, to families of those murdered in the Holocaust, to loved ones of those who risked their lives to save Jews (and) to loved ones of the liberators.
“To compare the actions taken by Nazi Germany to a public health discussion is ill-informed and it’s inappropriate,” Clark said. “I would also say that it is sad and ironic that anyone would draw an analogy from the largest recorded genocide in the 20th century with public health attempts to save lives.”
Still, the post remained up.
Late Friday, many of the state’s top Republican leaders, including U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Pinnell, and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who represents Northeast Oklahoma, issued a statement condemning the post as irresponsible and wrong.
Still, the post remained up.
Instead of taking it down, Bennett doubled down on his position, issuing a video over the weekend defending his earlier position.
GOP national committeeman Steve Curry is on record as saying that Bennett is the only person who has access to the Facebook page. Over the weekend, Curry and other state Republican leaders, including co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr., and chairwoman Ronna McDaniel issued a joint statement calling the comparison “absurd.”
Still it remained up.
And it remained up Tuesday.
It is clear Bennett has gone rogue. It is clear he does not speak for the Republican Party. It is clear he needs to be removed.
