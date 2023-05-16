Joplin missed a moment Monday night, when the City Council rejected a ban on those small liquor bottles called “nips” and “shooters.”
It was a moment to improve our community’s blighted appearance.
It was a moment to send a message that litter won’t be tolerated.
And it was a moment to signal to future residents and businesses who might be looking to move here that any investment they make will be protected.
Frankly, arguments offered by the opponents — the industry, really — were weak.
Dan Shaul, director of the Missouri Grocers Association, who spoke against a ban, asked: “What would it mean to be the first in Missouri to ban the sale?”
It would mean Joplin is a proactive, visionary, solutions-based community that cares about its appearance and the message that appearance sends to the world.
Shaul added: “Retailers in this community and the ones who want to come here will decide whether they want to invest in remodeling, expansion or construction” in a city that bans certain products.
But retailers and the ones who might come here to invest, remodel, expand and build are more likely to be put off by this deluge of tiny bottles and the message that litter sends, which is that their investment will not be respected — might even depreciate.
Another opponent, Robert Pagano of Southern Glazers, a large liquor distributor based in St. Louis, argued that towns surrounding Joplin would get that business if the bottles are banned here. We think it more likely that these towns would have also followed Joplin’s lead and joined in the bans too. After all, they suffer the same glut and blight.
Some of the opponents said they would be willing to create incentives to keep people from polluting and, perhaps, an education campaign. But if they were serious, they would have done this already. This isn’t a new problem. What’s new here is the proposed solution — banning them — that has grabbed their attention. Does anyone really think education is the missing piece here, as if somehow people don’t know it’s wrong to throw these bottles out the car window and on to the streets?
Actually, regulation is never the first or best option. We’d prefer the industry police itself — maybe create an incentive for recycling them, the way an incentive was created for pop bottles and aluminum cans.
They haven’t. It’s the industry that has failed, and if they don’t want cities to take enforcement action, they should be proactive about it not reactive, as happened here.
It was the arguments made by the proponents — Joplin residents, really — that carried the day with us. The most compelling argument: A group of local volunteers who work on community projects, including cleaning trash from public areas, picked up more than 50,000 of the bottles from streets, parks and other public areas in four months.
The fact is, we regulate all kinds of products because we don’t like what they do to the environment.
Yes, Joplin missed a moment Monday night. But it doesn’t have to end there. The Joplin City Council should reconsider, and this time, ask itself: What do our residents, rather than the industry, want? The fact that residents have gathered up 50,000 of the bottles in four months makes that answer obvious.
