We are encouraged by a couple of economic dashboard indicators, one for Joplin and the other for the state of Missouri.
First up, Joplin looks to be having another great year for construction.
The $62 million reported in June was our best month for construction since 2013, when we were still rebuilding from the 2011 tornado, so those years (2011-2013) always get an asterisk, kind of like certain baseball players during the steroid era.
Through the end of June, with four months still to go in the city’s fiscal year, building permits reflect nearly $156 million in construction with the Joplin city limits.
For the sake of comparison, building permits came to just over $168 million during the entirety of the previous fiscal year, which runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31. We should easily top that this year, and most likely the $177 million in construction reported in 2017, which is our second best (nontornado) year on record.
Our best nontornado year was $245.8 million, which came in 2020.
Whether we can catch that with four months remains to be seen, but there’s little doubt that a lot of companies and people see the value of investing in Joplin.
Among those investments:
Springfield-based Ross Construction filed multiple permits valued at $34.5 million for new apartments from 3301 to 3329 S. Hammons Blvd. It is part of the plan for that area that includes tax increment financing for a $188 million mixed-use, retail and residential development called 32nd Street Place on land east of Range Line Road and south of East 32nd Street. It is to include the proposed Menards.
Redwood Development recently filed multiple permits totaling just over $17 million for apartments from 1906 to 1924 W. 20th St.
Freeman is building a new medical office building, Missouri American is investing in a new pump station in Joplin. Other large permits filed this fiscal year include one for the historic Olivia Apartments, 320 S. Moffet Ave., and a Lowe’s warehouse at 3015 S. Prosperity Ave. The retailer called it a “cross-dock delivery terminal for last-mile delivery of bulky items like appliances, riding mowers, grills and patio furniture.”
It will be run by Lowe’s in partnership with a third party and will create 50 jobs.
By the way, the building permits also reflect $20.2 million for 105 new single-family homes, which is not quite $200,000 per new home. That’ll be another milestone when we get there.
And that other economic indicator?
Missouri just reported record low unemployment in June, falling to 2.8%, the lowest going back to at least 1976.
The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reported: “Over the year, there was an increase of 65,500 jobs from June 2021 to June 2022.”
The unemployment rate for Joplin in May — the latest month available — was 2.8%, and it has been trending downward, nearing a record low for Joplin of 2.7% set in 2018.
With a little luck, maybe Joplin will set some records this year, both for construction and for low unemployment. We’ll see. But even if we don’t get there, both are worth celebrating.
