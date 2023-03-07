The Joplin City Council made the right call Monday night, moving forward with plans to widen Zora Street and put in a roundabout at Duquesne Road.
Because it offers access to Missouri Highway 249, industrial employers, and more, that stretch of Zora between Range Line Road and the bypass (249) gets a lot of traffic for which it was not designed.
Construction on Zora east to Center Lane Drive will have 11-foot-wide lanes and a center lane for left turns. The section east of Center Lane Drive will have two 12-foot-wide lanes with 10-foot shoulders.
The area from Range Line Road east to Duquesne Road does not get the truck traffic. Plans call for two 13-foot lanes and a center turn lane at Wellington Road, the entrance to a subdivision.
The roundabout will be of a heavy duty design and will be all concrete rather than asphalt because of the heavy truck traffic, city officials said; concrete can be repaired in about any season but asphalt repairs can only be done in warm weather.
All of this will make passage between Joplin and the bypass much safer, and quicker.
In order to make this project happen, the City Council on Monday approved a memorandum of understanding and voted to begin eminent domain proceedings on two pieces of property.
This is a $9 million project, with $4 million coming from a state grant and the rest from money raised from a three-eighths-cent sales tax that Joplin voters approved back in 2014.
While some council members expressed concerns about Webb City’s contribution to the project, since much of the work is within their city limits, the memorandum of understand passed by the council leaves open a door for the possibility of a “meaningful contribution,” although that is not defined.
Council member Mark Farnham said that while he approved of the memorandum of understanding, he would vote to pull his support for the project if Webb City cannot contribute toward the cost.
“I’m going to vote against the project if Webb City doesn’t pony up,” Farnham said.
Webb City has been a good partner for Joplin on a number of projects, including a joint industrial park, and a good neighbor, and we haven’t forgotten that Webb City and other communities responded in 2011 when Joplin was badly hurt by the tornado, and that Webb City didn’t request reimbursement for its expenses.
Council member Phil Stinnett protested Farnham’s comment, arguing that the city made a promise to voters for the expansion and that it would chiefly benefit Joplin businesses.
“If nothing else, it’s worth it to Joplin because of Don’s Cold Storage. There are hundreds of trucks going each way,” Stinnett said. “While I hope our neighbors participate, it’s worth it if they don’t.”
We agree with that.
This will benefit Joplin, not only making travel safer, but further opening up another avenue for economic growth for both communities.
We are glad city leaders are pushing forward with the project.
