There’s an ugly history of racial terrorism and violence in this country that no one likes to talk about, but it’s time that we did.
Our region could start that conversation by recognizing the horror and trauma that Black victims of lynchings suffered at the hands of local white residents.
Some community-driven efforts to recognize those individuals have been made in Joplin, where Thomas Gilyard was lynched by a mob in downtown Joplin on April 15, 1903. After the 20-year-old Black man was accused of murdering a police officer, a crowd stormed the jail and hanged him in the street in broad daylight, according to newspaper accounts. He claimed innocence but never received a trial.
Lynchings also occurred in Pierce City, Springfield, Monett and several Southeast Kansas towns, including Pittsburg, Galena and Columbus. In some cases, not even the name of the victim was recorded.
Gilyard and other lynching victims of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas deserve more than a brutal end and a footnote — if they even got that — soon to be forgotten in historical records.
We could help right the wrong by installing memorials to these individuals at the sites of their lynchings, presenting a complete and correct history of our community and ensuring the victims don’t fade into obscurity.
The Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Historical Marker Project can make this possible. It seeks to sponsor historical markers for participating communities to honor, pay tribute to and remember victims of lynchings.
The project suggests that reckoning with the truth of the racial violence that has shaped communities is essential for healing.
“The No. 1 reaction we get when people leave our sites is, ‘I didn’t know,’” said Bryan Stevenson, director of the Equal Justice Initiative. “‘I didn’t know about all those lynchings. I didn’t know about what happened in my community.’ ...This history of racial injustice has shaped so many of the systems, structures and institutions in American society that we have to talk about it.”
The city of Joplin and local counties where lynchings occurred should step up and make these markers a reality here. To ignore that history deprives this area of the full truth of its background and fails to honor those who deserved better from this community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.