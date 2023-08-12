Two old Globe newspapers tell the tale.
The first, a front page from Sept. 11, 1900, had a headline: “Joplin must help Galveston flood sufferers.” That city had been hit by deadliest hurricane in U.S. history, with as many as 8,000 people killed.
“In the city of Galveston, the dead are being gathered up as rapidly as possible and then taken to the sea on barges and there consigned to a last resting place. This action is necessary to protect the survivors from pestilence, the ground too wet to permit the digging of graves.”
Joplin called a meeting the next day for the purpose of organizing relief.
The other front page, from 1906, details the San Francisco earthquake. Again, Joplin rallied to provide aid. The headline “Joplin will answer appeal for succor for unfortunate” topped the page along with a city proclamation urging residents to help.
“It is the duty of every citizen of Joplin ... to contribute according to his means. ... Will you do your duty?”
C.W. Lyon called a public meeting at the Commercial Club to organize relief.
“Joplin is reveling in prosperity,” he noted. “Fate has been exceptionally good to us ...”
In a what-goes-around, comes-around world, it came around to us in 2011, when tens of millions of dollars from both public and private sources, coupled with more than 100,000 volunteers from around the world, were needed to get Joplin off of its knees after the tornado on May 22 of that year.
Now, we call on Joplin to help again. This time the victim is Hawaii, where the death toll from a wildfire on the island of Maui is at least 67 and climbing. Gov. Josh Green warned that the death toll would likely rise as search-and-rescue operations continue. It has surpassed the state’s previous deadliest natural disaster, a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people.
It also is the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.
“It feels like a bomb was dropped on Lahaina,” the governor said after walking through the ruins of the town.
Paying it forward is the right thing to do, both as a nation and a community and for a lot of reasons, one of those being we never know when we will need a hand up again.
Another being that “fate has been exceptionally good to us.”
More than a decade after that tornado, we are in a position to be on the giving side of this disaster.
We are grateful for that, and let’s pray that fate remains good to us and that the day never comes when we are unable to help.
Or unwilling.
