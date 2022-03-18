We are proud of the way Joplin residents and many others turned out this week to honor the two Joplin police officers recently killed in the line of duty, Ben Cooper and Jake Reed.
It was a testament to the esteem in which Joplin holds police, and acknowledges the risks that all officers take daily for their communities.
But maybe there is one thing more we should do.
Thousands of people lined Main Street when the bodies of Cooper and Reed passed by, the first on Tuesday, the latter on Friday, and there were so many police cars and emergency responders from throughout the Midwest in the procession that we lost count.
Meanwhile, a third Missouri police officer with ties to Southwest Missouri also was killed this week, as if we needed another reminder of the risks that come with that calling.
Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley were dispatched to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 this week in the city near St. Louis, and as they approached the room where the disturbance was reported, a man came out firing, shooting both officers. The officers returned fire, killing the suspect, but Burns, 30, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Burns was a 2009 graduate of Carthage High School who had been with the Bonne Terre department for five years.
With the deaths of Reed and Cooper, Joplin has lost 21 officers in the line of duty, 16 of whom were shot.
Which brings to that one thing more we can do.
We think Joplin need a separate memorial to all of these officers, maybe downtown outside City Hall, or maybe at the Police Station, or, should the bond issue pass in a couple of weeks, perhaps on the proposed plaza where 8th Street is now, which will be between the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex and Memorial Hall.
We think a permanent and public memorial is warranted, and we urge city leaders to launch a conservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.