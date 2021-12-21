The Joplin Board of Education made a mistake last week when it rejected the district’s participation in MOSO CAPS, a new program being offered in conjunction with Missouri Southern State University.
CAPS, or the Center for Advanced Professional Studies, is a program that was developed by the Blue Valley School District more than a decade ago and has now been adopted by school districts across the country. A quick summary, courtesy of the program’s website: “Students fast forward into their future and are fully immersed in a professional culture, solving real-world problems, using industry standard tools and are mentored by actual employers, all while receiving high school and college credit. CAPS is an example of how business, community and public education can partner to produce personalized learning experiences.”
Missouri Southern’s program, which will launch in August 2022, will focus on health sciences, human services and business/entrepreneurship. A number of community employers have pledged their commitment to the program. Also signing on to participate are the Webb City and Carl Junction school districts.
Giving students the opportunity to explore professions in a high school setting, with the extra benefit of earning college credit — it sounds like a winning program for all involved. Why wouldn’t Joplin want to participate?
Several Joplin School Board members said they were concerned with the cost. Under the proposal, the district would have been allotted 59 seats, at a cost of $2,498 per student, and would have been required to pay for all 59 seats even if they weren’t filled. That didn’t sit well with some on the board, who said they were worried about committing to the full price even if the district couldn’t fill all 59 seats, which administrators acknowledged would have been likely for the first few years as the program builds.
We appreciate that the board is keeping in mind the cost to taxpayers. But they’re worrying over such a minuscule amount. Let’s say that the worst-case scenario happened, that all 59 seats were unfilled — which, in a school with 2,000 students, is incredibly unlikely. That would cost the district $147,382 per year.
In a budget for the current fiscal year that was projected to bring in $91,906,323 in revenues, the cost of CAPS — again, assuming the unlikely scenario that all 59 seats went unfilled — would amount to 0.16% of the total budget. Put another way, if the district’s budget is the equivalent of $1, then the board is worried about spending less than two-tenths of a penny.
That investment in MOSO CAPS would have been worth it. How many Joplin High School students will now miss a chance to work with community partners, learn more about career paths and get some college credit under their belt, all because of the board’s vote against CAPS?
Board members may have believed they were doing the right thing by taxpayers, but we fear those who will be hurt the most by this will be our students.
